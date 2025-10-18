Devotees observed four auspicious rituals on Saturday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On the second day of Diwali, city residents went shopping for Dhantrayodashi. In addition, by performing Gurudwadashi, Yamdeepdan, and Dhanvantari Jayanti rituals, devotees observed four auspicious practices in a single day.

Celebrating this unique combination, large crowds thronged markets across all four directions of the city for shopping. According to representatives of the Merchants’ Federation, the day’s turnover ran into several crores of rupees. Customers purchased everything from brooms to cars. The shopping festival could be witnessed everywhere from crowded handcart areas for clothes to showrooms following all norms, whether buying jewelry, performing rituals for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, or conducting traditional ceremonies.

Red-Lined books purchased

For Dhantrayodashi along with gold, silver, and vehicles, customers were seen buying red-covered books (vahyas) featuring images of Lakshmi, Kubera, and Ganesha. In some shops, buyers performed traditional rituals wearing caps, applying fragrant powders to each other, and sprinkling akshata (rice grains) on the books before purchasing them and taking them home.

Evening Yamdeepdan ritual

To ward off untimely death and diseases, lamps were lit in households in the evening for Yamaraj. Devotees also worshipped health deities for long life. Many shoppers bought items in the morning and afternoon to ensure they could perform the evening rituals.

Gold steady, Silver drops by ₹1,000

On the first day of Diwali, gold prices fell by ₹2,000 and silver by ₹5,000. On Dhantrayodashi, gold remained steady at ₹1,32,000 per 10 grams, while silver dropped by ₹1,000 to ₹1,70,000 per kilogram. Traders reported that 8 to 10 kilograms of gold were sold in the city throughout the day.