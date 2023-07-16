Devotees pay obeisance to Padukas of Sant Savata Maharaj

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A grand procession was organised in the city on the occasion of the death anniversary of Sant Savata Mali on Sunday. Thousands of devotees paid obeisance to the marble Padukas of Sant Savata Maharaj placed in a palanquin. Women demonstrated Phugadi on the tune of Bhajans and men played Pawali.

The palanquin procession started from Sant Savata Mandir in Aurangpura. The devotees sang several Bhajans on the occasion. Earlier, state cooperation minister Atul Save and the president of the Samaj Rambhau Perkar performed the Puja of Sant Savata Maharaj idol. The procession passed through Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Chowk, Bhajimandai, Kumbharwada, Rangargalli, City Chowk, Macchlikhadak, Supari Hanuman Chowk, Gulmandi, Aurangpura and returned to the temple.

Former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Nandkumar Ghodele, state excise SP Santosh Zagade, resident deputy district collector Janardhan Vidhate and others performed a Mahaaarti. Babasaheb Pund, Shantam Gadekar, Vitthalrao Thange, Anita Devhatkar, Shashikala Khobre, Dr Rajendra Dhanwai, Dr Sanjay Gavhane, Ram Magar and others took efforts for the success of the procession.

Thousands of devotees took benefit of the Mahaprasada organised after the procession.