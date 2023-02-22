Devotees witness Rajyabhishek of royal court

Aurangabad: The ongoing nine-day Panchakalyanak festival in Aurangabad witnessed the coronation (Rajyabhishek) of the Lord in the royal court of Hastinapur on Wednesday.

The festival, being held under the guidance of Digambar Jainacharya Shri Guptinandiji Gurudev, has been marked with various ceremonies and activities. On Wednesday, the Diksha Kalyanak ceremony concluded with enthusiasm, followed by the Bhagyodaya Sanskar for infants. The festival also included participation from nearby schools, as 100 students were invited and given food as Prasad. The festival has also featured cultural programmes, such as the musical Sri Shanti Katha in the evening and a grand 100 feet long and 80 feet wide rangoli. As the festival continues, the Kevalgyan Kalyanak ceremony will be celebrated on Thursday. The devotees are expected to participate with great enthusiasm.