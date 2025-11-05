Devotion fills the air as ‘Jo Bole So Nihal’ chants echo during Nagar Kirtan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city streets came alive with devotion on Wednesday evening as chants of “Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal” echoed during the Nagar Kirtan, marking Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth anniversary (Prakash Parv).

Led by the Panj Pyare, the grand procession began from Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha in Usmanpura, with the sacred Guru Granth Sahib placed on a beautifully adorned chariot. Devotees bowed before the scripture and joined in the chants, creating a vibrant spiritual atmosphere.

The Nagar Kirtan featured illuminated chariots, devotional and patriotic tunes by a marching band, and captivating martial art displays by children and youth, including sword and stick fighting demonstrations. Prasad made of dry fruits was distributed among participants, while another vehicle served chana masala to people along the route. At several stops, devotees washed the feet of the Panj Pyare and garlanded them as a mark of deep respect. The procession passed through Kranti Chowk, Paithan Gate, Tilak Path, Gulmandi, Machhli Khadak, City Chowk, and Sarafa Road before concluding at Bhai Sahib Bhai Daya Singh Ji Bhai Dharam Singh Ji Gurudwara in Dhavani Mohalla. Earlier in the day, the Gurudwara hosted religious programs followed by a Langar (community feast), which drew an enthusiastic response. The event was organized under the guidance of president Harvinder Singh Bindra of Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha Committee, along with Inderjit Singh Chatwal, Kuldeep Singh Nirh, Narendra Singh Jabinda, Rajendra Singh Jabinda, Sardar Hari Singh, Ajit Singh Siledar, and Jaswant Singh Oberoi.

Photo Caption:

The Panj Pyare lead the Nagar Kirtan from Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Usmanpura, followed by Nishan Sahib bearers and committee members, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth anniversary.