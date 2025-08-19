D’Fort vandalism hurts heritage-lovers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

At the historic Daulatabad (Devagiri) Fort, the practice of writing and carving names (graffiti) on various spots still continues. Names are being written on the Fort’s walls using paint, chalk, or sharp objects, which is damaging the beauty of the monument. Despite repeated awareness campaigns and penal action by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), this practice has not stopped. This has raised serious concern regarding heritage conservation. Meanwhile, history enthusiasts are demanding stricter surveillance by security guards and stern action to put an end to this practice.