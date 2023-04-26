DG insignia medals to police personnel

Including city, rural, ACB and other officers, employees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police officers, employees were awarded Director General of Police (DG insignia) medals and certificates for their excellent performance in various cadres. A large number of police officers and employees from city, rural, ACB and other departments were awarded the medals.

Sub-Divisional officer of rural police Jayadatta Bhawar, Local crime branch PI Rameshwar Renge, Vaijapur police station PI Sanjay Lohkare, Shillegaon PI Machhindra Survase, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ganesh Mule, Constables Ravi Lokhande, Sachin Dhawale, Shrimant Bhalerao, Yogesh Tarmale. APIs of City Police Force Afzal Khan Pathan, Mahesh Ugle, Sanjay Singh Rajput, Rahul Kharat, Kishore Gade, Santosh Joshi of Anti-Corruption Department, Dharam Singh Bahure. State Reserve Police Force Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Rathod, Kishan Godam, Constables Arun Akolkar, Raghavendra Bhalsingh, Milind Borde, Rakesh Ghadge, Amol Chaudhary, Sheikh Sattar, Sheikh Noor, Jairam Dhekane, Rameshwar Pofale, Prashant Joshi, Uday Lakde along with constable Dilip Nagre.