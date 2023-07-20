Dhaba operators attack state excise squad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four Dhaba operators attacked the state excise department squad executing an action against the illegal liquor sale in the Dhaba at Nandgaon Tanda in Soyegaon tehsil on Wednesday evening. The accused also tried to burn the vehicle of the department by pouring petrol on it. The squad members saved themselves and somehow reached the Soyegaon police station. The police went to the spot and arrested the two accused immediately. Both of them were produced before the court on Thursday and they have been remanded in police custody for five days. The arrested have been identified as Sandeep Badri Rathod and Rahul Bhaidas Rathod. Two more accused are at large.

According to the details, the state excise department squad conducted a raid on a dhaba at Nandgaon Tanda on Wednesday night. Later, they were going to raid the house of the owner Badri Maharu Rathod. At that time, Rahul Bhaidas Rathod, Kiran Badri Rathod and Sandeep Rathod took a bottle filled with petrol and ran after the squad members. The members saved their lives and fled from the scene. However, the accused tried to burn the vehicle of the department. The Soyegaon police have arrested Sandeep and Rahul.

The relatives of the accused alleged that it is a plot against them. The excise department conducted the raids on four occasions despite there being no liquor with them.