Dhamma diksha, peace rally, food donation, and blood donation draw enthusiastic Participation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The historic Aurangabad caves site in the city became the focal point of religious and social events on the occasion of Vaishakh Purnima. Guided by Venerable Bhante Vishuddhanand Bodhi (Mahathero), over 200 devotees received Shramana Diksha, marking their initiation into Buddhist teachings.

The day began with a spirited Dhamma rally that started at Kranti Chowk, passed through Bhadkal Gate, and concluded at the Police Commissionerate. Participants, dressed in white, chanted "Buddham Sharanam Gacchami," reflecting the peaceful spirit of the occasion. Following the rally, the Police Commissionerate hosted a community meal for the Bhikkhu Sangha. Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar addressed the gathering, emphasizing compassion. Prominent figures, including Daulat More, Ramesh Bhalerao, Bhaskar Narwade, Machhindra Jadhav and others. The atmosphere was filled with spiritual energy as Bhikkhu Nagasen Thero, Bhikkhu Sanghapriya, Bhikkhu Bodhidhamma, and Bhante Nirvan delivered inspiring sermons. Cultural performances by Shaheer Meghanand Jadhav and Ajay Dehade's teams, featuring Buddha-Bhim songs, added to the vibrant ambiance. In response to the critical blood shortage, four blood donation stalls were set up at Buddha Leni for the first time, drawing in many young volunteers. The event also featured bookstalls, where visitors enthusiastically purchased literature on Buddha and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. The day's activities underscored the values of service, devotion, and knowledge, promoting social harmony, compassion, and equality.

Captions:

1. Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar addresses the gathering during a food donation event at the Police Commissionerate, with Daulat More, Ramesh Bhalerao, Bhaskar Narwade, Machhindra Jadhav, and Raju Ghate on stage.

2. Shaheer Meghanand Jadhav and Ajay Dehade’s teams energize the crowd with Buddha-Bhim songs at the Buddha Leni complex.

3. Parents and children engage in book purchases at the Leni, focusing on Buddhist and Ambedkarite literature.