Dhamma Yatra between Chaityabhoomi to Dikshabhoomi

Aurangabad, April 4:

Sambodhi Academy has resolved to organised a Dhamma Yatra between Chaityabhoomi, Mumbai to Dikshabhoomi, Nagpur and to distribute 84,000 statues of Lord Buddha. The announcement was made at a function organised at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha here on Monday.

Renowned actor Gagan Malik, who embraced Buddhism in Sri Lanka recently will lead the Yatra.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had a dream to bring the entire country under the Buddhist influence, hence, a decision has been taken to distribute 84,000 statues of Lord Buddha, informed Bhante Gagan Malik while speaking to the newsmen.

He further said that the Bhikhu Sangha should take initiative to propagate Buddhism and fulfill the dream of Dr Ambedkar, he said.

Academy president Bhushan Hattiambire, Bodhinand Muniji from Thailand, Walli Kit, Bhante Anek, captain Nchiket and others were present.