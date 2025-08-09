Dhanashree didi: Protecting mind and intellect essential on Raksha Bandhan

Ask ChatGPT

Protection of Mind and Intellect is Essential: Dhanashree Didi at Raksha Bandhan celebration

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Only God can protect us, and He is the true support of life,” said Dhanashree Didi Talwalkar, daughter of Padma Vibhushan Pandurang Shastri Athawale and head of Swadhyay Parivar, while addressing thousands of devotees at the Raksha Bandhan festival organized by the Pandurang Shastri Swadhyay Parivar on Saturday at Cidco Mahanagar, Waluj.

Didi emphasized the importance of safeguarding not only the body but also the mind and intellect. “The strongest protector is God alone,” she asserted. Highlighting the essence of Raksha Bandhan, she called for strengthening human bonds beyond caste and religion, noting that every individual harbors divinity within, fostering societal unity. Despite continuous rain and muddy conditions, around 35,000 devotees from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts participated enthusiastically. The venue was creatively decorated using waste materials, featuring a sky-themed stage backdrop with a sun-shaped rakhi and a giant rakhi made from old saris. Five parking zones and entry gates facilitated smooth logistics, managed efficiently by Swadhyay karyakartas. The event began with a dance tribute by 3,500 young men and 2,000 young women, forming the shape of a rakhi in synchronization with devotional music. Prominent dignitaries in attendance included Ministers Sanjay Shirsat and Atul Save, Leader of the Opposition Ambadas Danve, MLA Ramesh Bornare, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, MLA Snehalata Kolhe, and ex-Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele.

Photo Caption: Thousands of members with Dhanashree Didi at the Raksha Bandhan celebration organised by Swadhyay Parivar at Cidco Mahanagar, Waluj, on Saturday.