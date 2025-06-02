Dharurkar to participate in Global Economics Conference

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Senior thinker and former Head of Department at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), Dr V L Dharurkar, has received a special invitation to the 8th International Economics Conference being held in Warsaw, the capital of Poland.

Dharurkar will speak at the global conference (online) on June 3 on the topic: “Economic Revolution in India: A Study of Agriculture and Rural Development in the Context of Global Climate Change.”

His research student, Shantanu Watane, is the co-author of this research paper. The paper will be published in the research journal “Annals of Agriculture and Rural Development” by the University of Warsaw.

In their study, they have explained how India has emerged as a leading agricultural power in the world and how public communication and media in India have contributed significantly to this agricultural revolution.