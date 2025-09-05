Dhind’ pattern changed: Drug peddlers paraded with cane strikes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police on Friday intensified their crackdown on narcotics by parading five drug peddlers through Baluch Galli, Azad Chowk, City Chowk, and Buddhi Line this time striking their backs and legs with canes. The blows were so harsh that the accused bent at the waist and staggered in pain as the procession moved through crowded streets between 1 pm and 3 pm.

A week earlier, Mukundwadi police had arrested Mohammad Muzzammil (34) and Loman alias Noman Khan (21, Rehmania Colony), Mohammad Laikhuddin (25, Rahimnagar), Shaikh Rehan (19, Katkat Gate), and Shaikh Sultana. They were caught with 1.5 kg of charas. In a separate case, Shaikh Amir (35, Rashidpura) was nabbed while selling MD drugs in City Chowk.

--------------

Why Baluch Galli?

Naregaon’s Baluch Galli has for years been a hub for drug trafficking. In many households, the trade runs like a family occupation, with successive generations stepping in. Sales often take place under the cover of women, and police have repeatedly faced violent resistance during raids here.

---------------

Caned Until They Bent

The parade began from Naregaon around 1 pm. The accused were first taken around the locality before being marched through City Chowk and Buddhi Line. At several points, police forced them to fold hands before youth in the crowd, saying, “I made a mistake, you should not repeat it.”

--------------

Doors Slammed, ‘Lady Don’ Hid Inside

As the large police convoy entered Baluch Galli, a notorious female peddler locally known as the “Lady Don” who was sitting outside, rushed indoors and bolted her door. Many households in the area quickly followed, slamming their doors shut to avoid police attention.

