Dhoot Hospital employees feted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The employees of the Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital were felicitated for providing services for 25 years in a special function. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad feliciated the employees. He also released a book ‘Cardiology’ penned by Dr Vilas Magarkar and conveyed best wishes to the hospital for the future journey.

Trustee Rajkumar Dhoot said, the success of any institute is due to its employees. More than 300 employees have been working in the hospital for more than 10 years and I am proud of it.

Administrator Dr Himanshu Gupta said, the 25-year journey of the hospital is included in three words which are medical service, social service and trust.

Trustee Pradeep Dhoot, municipal corporation medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, Government Cancer Hospital SEO Dr Arvind Gaikwad, IMA president Dr Yashwant Gade, senior consultant Dr S R Baheti, Akshay Dhoot, Dr Uday Phute, Dr Kedar Savalekar, Sushil Mantri, Kishorilal Dhoot, Radhavallabh Dhoot, N K Gupta, Ravi Machhar, Arvind Machhar and others were present. RJ Shreyas conducted the proceedings of the function while Akshay Dhoot proposed a vote of thanks.