Dhrupad-Bandhu creates effective experience of ancient Indian musical tradition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Performing Arts at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) recently hosted a workshop on Dhrupad.

Internationally renowned 'Dhrupad Bandhu' Sanjeev Jha and Manish Kumar created an effective experience of the ancient Indian musical tradition with their soulful performances.

They made the workshop memorable by giving an easy and interesting introduction to the purity of Dhrupad, the asceticism of the vocals and the mystery of rhythm. In the workshop, they guided on the history of the Dhrupad tradition, the characteristics of the singing style, the arrangement of the alapas, the construction of the raga, and the interrelationship of vocals, rhythm, and melody.

While presenting the composition ‘Chandra Lalat Par… Hast Trishul Dhar…, they created a unique vision of the seriousness, splendour and spirituality of Dhrupad. The spontaneous applause given by the audience highlighted the effectiveness of his presentation. Department head Dr Vaishali Bodele also spoke.