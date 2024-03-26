Dhulivandan turns colourful for some, colourless for others

110 people seek treatment in GMCH due to injuries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dhulivandan celebrations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar took a turn for the worse on Monday, as several people were injured in fights and accidents. A total of 110 people were treated at the city's Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), including six who suffered eye damage due to colours.

According to reports, disputes erupted in various parts of the city during the festival. In some cases, these disputes escalated into physical fights, leaving people injured. Several others were involved in accidents while riding two-wheelers during the celebrations.

The GMCH saw a surge in patients throughout the day, with 110 people seeking treatment for injuries sustained during Dhulivandan. Fortunately, the medical superintendent Dr Suresh Harbade informed that none of the injuries were serious.

Six colour-related eye injuries

The hospital's ophthalmology department specifically treated six patients who suffered eye damage due to colours. Dr Archana Vare, head of the department, confirmed that none of these injuries were serious.

Patients from fights and accidents

A total of 110 patients were treated at the GMCH between 8 am and 12 pm on Monday. Dr Harbade informed that these patients included those injured in fights, as well as those who fell from their bikes and met with an accident while riding during the festival. None of the injuries were life-threatening.