Diamond cluster to cut costs

City is poised to emerge as Marathwada’s new jewellery gateway a transit hub where gems, diamonds and designs from across the region converge before reaching the market floor.

New clusters will get improved connectivity, logistics corridors, last-mile access, and better integration with ports and airports. The state government has announced a Rs 100-crore budgetary incentive to boost the gems and jewellery sector under its new five-year policy on 12 November. The industry department has approved incentives worth Rs 13,835 crore, including Rs 1,651 crore for 2025–2030 and Rs 12,184 crore for 2031–2050.The policy prioritises the development of new clusters and promoting new ones in Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kolhapur-Sangli and Amravati placing the city on Maharashtra’s gems and jewellery growth map. The policy aims to attract large-scale investments and create thousands of jobs chhatrapati Sambhajinagar alone. It covers units involved in cut and polished diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, gold and silver jewellery, coloured gemstones, platinum jewellery, synthetic stones, and imitation jewellery. Officials say these upgrades will reduce transit time, cut transport costs, and enhance Maharashtra’s overall competitiveness in the sector. “Unlike the small cluster in Alhiyanagar, people currently have to travel to Pune for facilities. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar cluster, will be a major advantage for the entire Marathwada region. People from Nanded, Parbhani, Jalna and nearby districts will no longer need to go to Pune,” said Rajendra Mandlik, president of the Sarafa Association.

City buyers prefer natural diamonds

Local jewellers say customers are choosing natural diamonds over synthetic ones, driven by trust and long-term value.

Natural choice prevails

I see most customers still preferring natural diamonds over synthetic ones, and that is a very positive sign. The upcoming cluster will further boost awareness about the diamond market and strengthen this movement.

- Uday Soni, jeweller, near Mondha Naka

Logistics hurdles persist

I often face logistics challenges because there are no direct cargo-carrying flights after Jet Airways shut down, which increases the time needed to bring in goods. In future due to cluster, at the same time, reduced transportation costs and faster transit in major hubs like India Jewellery Park and Bharat Diamond Bourse make those locations far more competitive.

- Siddarth Bafna, jeweller, on Jalna road

Benefits of the proposed cluster

• Prices will drop as travel and transport costs reduce.

• More variety of gems, diamonds and jewellery will be available in the city.

• Jewellery priced at “10” may sell at around 8–9%

Stronger last-mile links

Boost the jewellery sector, create jobs