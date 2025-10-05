DIEMS wins 2nd prize in national level hackathon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies (DIEMS)’s team 'Prompt Ops' won second place in the national-level hackathon.

More than 100 teams from all over the country participated in the 24-hour Hacker-Ring 2025, a continuous hackathon competition organised by RV Institute of Technology and Management (RVITM) in Bengaluru recently.

Out of them, only 13 teams were selected for the final round, which also included a team of students from the Department of Computer Science of DIEMS.

“The Prompt Ops team won the hearts of the judges on the strength of its innovation and perseverance and secured second place,” said the institute's director, Dr. Subhash Lahane.

The team comprises Chiranjeev Singh Sandhu, Anushka Thomas, Athang Wankhede and Umesh Tare, who received guidance from Dr Ashwini Gaikwad, Associate Professor of Computer Science.

They developed an innovative learning platform called "Classcraft AI". This platform is based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and provides a personalised, interactive and easy learning method between teachers and students. This application helps teachers in all aspects of curriculum planning, scheduling, conducting tests and measuring student performance.