Diesel theft on Samruddhi Highway: 1 arrested, 3 escape

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vaijapur police caught one person stealing diesel from a trailer on Samruddhi Highway early Tuesday morning, while three others fled under the cover of darkness near Channel No. 470 in Hadsapimpalgaon.

Around 3 a.m., thieves blocked Ram Milan Kemla Sahu’s trailer (MH-56-BF-3703) with a Scorpio and started siphoning diesel. Ram Milan, traveling from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, with his colleague Satendra Sahu (trailer MH-46-BB-0285), had stopped nearby when Satendra’s vehicle lights went off. The thieves were caught in the act, but only one, Prashant Gaikwad (resident of Kolghar, Taluka Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), was arrested along with the Scorpio. Police recovered 15 blue cans, two short pipes, and 40 liters of diesel from the scene. A case has been registered against Prashant Gaikwad and his three accomplices based on a complaint by Ramkisan Sahu. Investigations are ongoing.