Different norms of carry-on for 2 law courses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) amended the norms of carry-on for a law course. The student unions are upset over this.

Members of the district unit of the Students Federation of India (SFI) demanded to remove the discriminating carry-on system for the two law courses.

The examinations department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conducts examinations of BA-LLB (five years) and LL B (three years) courses twice in an academic year.

Earlier, there were the same norms of carry-on for the students of both courses until 2024.

However, the university issued a circular recently amending the norms of carry-on.

With the new norms, BA-LLB candidates will have to clear a minimum first year (semesters I and II) to get the benefit of carry-on and admission in the third year (fifth semester) while for the LLB candidates need to clear the second year (all four semesters) to avail of the carry-on and take admission in third year (fifth semester). The news will be applicable from the academic year 2025-26.

The student unions also objected to the duration of passing a course.According to the revised norms, the maximum period for completion of BA-LLB (five-year) courses will be of 8 years from the date of admission while for the candidates of LLB (three-year) course will get the maximum period for completion is five years from the date of admission.

“Moreover, if the student cannot complete the course during the period, he/she has to take fresh admission,” the SFI office-bearers said.

SFI district president Manisha Balal, secretary Arun Mate, Sanket Chavan and others submitted a memorandum to the univeristy in this regard.