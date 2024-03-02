Different programmes held in SBES College of Sci

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The Environmental Science and Chemistry Departments of SBES College of Science organised various activities aimed at fostering a culture of scientific inquiry among students to mark National Science Day.

The festivities culminated in a workshop on research methodology and scientific writing.

Organising secretary of the workshop Dr K S Khobragade, Principal Dr A G Shankarwar, vice principal Dr Deepak Kayande, Dr Satish Padme (Associate Professor, Knowledge Resource Center, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University) were the distinguished resource persons.

The workshop provided a platform for students to delve into the intricacies of research methodology, guided by the expertise of Dr Padme.

Both the Environmental Science and Chemistry Departments have strong postgraduate and recognized Research centres affiliated with Dr BAMU. The Environmental Science Department currently hosts ten dedicated research scholars, while the Chemistry Department has six PhD scholars working.

Dr Chandrakant Tagad conducted the proceedings of the programme. Rohini Dhole, Rajendra Garad and Akshay Deshpande held the interactive session.,