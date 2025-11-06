Different progs to be inaugurated in Bamu today on Vande Mataram’s 150th anniversary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will organise different programmes to be inaugurated at Mahatma Phule Auditorium, at 11 am, on November 7 to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram'.

India's national song 'Vande Mataram' is completing 150 years of its writing.

The Ministry of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation and the Raj Bhavan Office have given a unique place to the national song 'Vande Mataram' in India's freedom struggle. This song was composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and is completing 150 years on November 7, 2025.

Under this, essay writing, elocution, painting and reel production competitions have been organised by the university to increase the inspiration of patriotism, awareness of history and cultural pride among the students. There are four prizes for the top four winners in each contest.

President of Marathwada Sahitya Parishad Principal Kautikrao Thale Patil, will distribute the prizes to the winners of the competitions on Friday. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will preside. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Director Dr Kailas Ambhure will be present. Placement Officer Dr Girish Kale and his students will perform the flute and the song Vande Mataram. There will also be group singing in this programme.