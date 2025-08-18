Different teachers' unions agitate for various demands

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The office-bearers of different teachers' unions demonstrated in front of the office of the Education Officer, Zilla Parishad, on Monday for the various demands of teachers of ZP and private schools.

A delegation of agitators submitted a memorandum to the Education and ZP Chief Education Officer (ZP-CEO). Members of MUPTA, Rashtravadi Shikshak Sangh, Rajya Shikshak Parishad, Shikshak Samiti and Shikshak Sangh participated in the agitation.

Shikshak Samiti demonstrated in front of ZP between 2 pm and 5 pm on Monday, demanding a probe into the irregularities in teachers' transfers and pending issues. The agitators submitted a memorandum to the additional CEO of ZP. The other demands of the union included giving benefits for selection grade, providing quarters to teachers at the place of their appointment.

The teachers expressed their anger over the neglect of the education department and the ZP administration officials towards this protest. This protest was led by the district president of the teachers' committee, Vijay Salkar. District general secretaries Ranjit Rathod, Nitin Navale, Shambhau Rajput, Kaduba Salve and others were present.

Prathmik Shikshak Sangh submitted a memorandum to the primary education officer, Jaishri Chavan, demanding that the pending issues of teachers be addressed. The issues included filling the posts of extension officer, centre chief, headmasters and graduate teachers through promotion. union leader Kailas Gaikwad, Rajesh Pawar, Pandurang Ambhore and others were present.