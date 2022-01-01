Difficulty in finding land for new medical colleges in some states

Union minister of state Dr Bharti Pawar

Aurangabad, Jan 1:

The Center has decided to set up 157 new medical colleges and 22 AIIMS in the country for strengthening health infrastructure. However, in some states these projects are facing problems like non-availability of land. Also, priority is being given to increase health facilities in backward districts, said union minister of state for health and family welfare, Dr Bharati Pawar.

Dr Pawar had come to Aurangabad on Friday. Speaking to reporters, she said that healthcare strengthening projects were to be completed on time. But some projects were facing difficulties due to non-availability of land in many states. The projects are pending in some states due to non-availability of land and have been stalled for the last one or two years. However, there are no such problems in Maharashtra, she added. The Central government is approving funds to provide facilities. Packages provided under National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) 1 and NHSRC-2.

Under ECRP-2, a package of Rs 23,000 crore was given to the states for preventive measures. It is expected that the funds will be used for increasing oxygen beds, oxygen plants, pediatric units, medicines, infrastructure and strengthening other facilities. Maharashtra has also benefited from a possible third wave. Strengthening of primary health centers and sub-centers from the national health mission is a priority of the government, Dr Pawar said.