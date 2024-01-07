Digital address on every house campaign to start within a month

Initiative by CSMC in collaboration with a private bank

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to install a digital address on every house in the city. An agreement was also made with a private bank for this initiative. This initiative will be started next month and at least 3 lakh houses will be given digital addresses. This initiative will allow citizens to give their home address to anyone. With the help of QR code, the concerned person can come directly to the house.

Digital address initiative has been implemented in some major cities of the country successfully. Therefore, the administrator G Sreekanth expressed his intention to implement similar activities in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city as well. For this, the help of Smart City, private bank was taken. Address boards with QR codes will be installed on three lakh houses. Geo tagging will identify the area in which the property is located due to the QR code. About Rs 90 lakh will be spent from the CSR fund.

Citizens will find it easier to call for fire brigade, ambulance, various food delivery agents and give address to someone. Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete said that the concerned bank has prepared some address samples. After getting the approval of the smart city, the work will start every day. About three lakh boards will be prepared and installed on the house. The number of boards will be increased if required.