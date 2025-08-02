Digital arrest: Two apprehended in online fraud

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major breakthrough, Tamil Nadu police have unearthed the involvement of two local youths in a national-level ‘digital arrest’ cyber fraud racket.

The accused Shrikant Gadekar (34, Wadgaon Kolhati, Waluj), and Naresh Shinde (26, Aryan City, Tisgaon Chowfuli, Waluj) had been operating from a hotel in the Deolai area. According to investigators, the duo stayed at the hotel for several days, posing as cyber police and defrauding victims across India through video calls. One such victim, Prabhakaran Kundhu Chandran Ravi from Thiruvanchery, Chennai, was told his bank account was involved in money laundering and was threatened with digital arrest. He ended up transferring Rs 2.27 crore out of fear. Following digital trail analysis, Tamil Nadu’s Tambaram (Thiruvanchery) police traced the activity to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Police inspector V K Sashikumar, accompanied by his team, arrived on July 29 and sought support from superintendent of police Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod, who immediately formed a special team comprising inspector Vijaysing Rajput, API Pawan Ingle, and constables Shrimant Bhalerao, Ashok Wagh, and Shivanand Wange.

Accused nabbed from Deolai hotel

Based on technical clues, the joint team tracked the suspects to a hotel in Deolai Chowk and detained them. Tamil Nadu cyber police formally arrested both and registered a case at Satara police station.

Shocking local link in nationwide scam

The digital arrest racket has siphoned off billions nationwide. While earlier probes pointed to international links, the discovery of operatives from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has shocked city police.

Set-up mimicked police stations

The fraudsters used police uniforms and video-call backdrops resembling cybercrime offices to build credibility. Officials suspect Shrikant and Naresh worked on a target-based model, indicating their deeper role in the syndicate.

