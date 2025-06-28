Digital pressures pushing students to the edge, experts warn at Lokmat Campus Club’s silver jubilee panel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In an era dominated by screens, likes, academic expectations, and virtual validation, more than 80% of students are silently grappling with mental health challenges. This alarming insight emerged during a panel discussion held on Saturday to mark the Principal Meet 2025, organised as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Lokmat Times Campus Club.

The panel, themed “Mental Health of Students: Preparing Teachers, Parents for the Challenges of a Digital Age,” was hosted at Hotel President Banquet & Lawns, Chilkalthana. The event brought together voices from psychiatry, education, tech leadership, and motivational coaching. The evening began with the lamp-lighting ceremony by dignitaries, followed by the unveiling of the Campus Club’s silver jubilee logo. A special highlight was the felicitation of panelists with the book “Breathe, Walk, You've Got This”, authored by motivational speaker and coach Ruchira Darda. Executive Editor Yogesh Gole welcomed the gathering and set the tone for the discussion by underscoring the urgent need to prioritise students’ mental well-being. The event was anchored by Sejal Mamode, who guided the proceedings smoothly. Moderator Sandip Malu opened the panel by presenting unsettling data: nearly 70% of students face academic stress, and suicides among youth aged 15 to 29 are steadily rising. Dr Ranjit Das, educationist and director, advocated for restrictions on certain social media platforms, warning that children are increasingly mimicking on-screen behaviours in real life. “Teachers must also evolve as mental health mentors,” he urged. Author Ruchira Darda stressed the importance of emotional validation at home. “When students don’t feel seen or heard by parents or educators, they seek validation online leading to compulsive mobile use,” she explained. Psychiatrist Dr Sana Khilji highlighted the need to sensitise parents and teachers to detect early signs of emotional distress. “It’s not about surveillance but about sensitive supervision,” she said. EVP at Findability Sciences Suresh Shakkarwar, expressed concern over cognitive laziness and the glorification of harmful content through AI-driven platforms and OTT media. “Glorifying toxic behaviour is as dangerous as glorifying alcohol,” he warned. The event concluded on a reflective note with a vote of thanks delivered by Tausif Khan, who urged all stakeholders educators, parents, and policymakers to treat student mental health not as a seasonal topic but as an everyday responsibility.