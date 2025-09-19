Digital print Ghagras to steal the show at Dandiya; Young women opt for photo-ready looks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: This Navratri, don’t be surprised to see more young women playing dandiya in digital print ghagras instead of the traditional mirror- and pearl-embroidered outfits. The new craze is for lightweight digital print ghagras, which not only make dancing easier but also give a “photo-ready” look that is winning the hearts of young women.

Every girl wants to stand out during dandiya nights. Each year, the question they ask dress rental businesses is the same: “What’s new and different this time?” To keep up, traders travel to Gujarat and bring back the latest trends in ghagras to the city.

Fresh designs and custom prints

Digital print ghagras are turning heads with their variety of designs. The special feature is that, one or two months before Navratri, customers can even choose their own print and have it made to order. This customization is expected to further increase demand for digital ghagras in the coming year.

18-Meter Ghagras yet lightweight

Since garba involves spinning, young women prefer ghagras with a wide flare. These come in sizes ranging from 9 meters to 18 meters in circumference, made from rayon, chiffon, and other lightweight fabrics.

A 9-meter ghagra weighs around 600–650 grams

An 18-meter ghagra weighs 800–850 grams

Thus, even the largest ghagras remain easy to carry while dancing.

Simple and elegant over heavy work

Since last year, demand has shifted away from heavily embellished ghagras. Instead, black-and-white, plain, simple, and gota-patti ghagras are becoming popular. Young women say they prefer minimal work rather than flashy decorations. At the same time, Salar ghagras, Jama work, and Sankheda ghagras continue to retain their fan base.

Salar Turban in demand from Gujarat

During garba and dandiya, traditional turbans from Gujarat are highly sought after by men. Interestingly, this year, the Salar turban designed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has itself received demand from Gujarat. About 200 such turbans have been crafted and will be dispatched to Gujarat on Sunday.

—Nilesh Malani, Feta Designer