Digital savvy key to business success

MASSIA workshop empowers women with LinkedIn and AI skills

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Women entrepreneurs in the Marathwada region gathered to unlock the potential of LinkedIn and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for business growth at a workshop organized by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) here recently.

Sudarsh Rajnish Kataria, a youth trainer, mentor, and startup CEO, guided participants through essential tools for business success in the digital age. He emphasized the importance of clearly defining business missions and objectives, creating a professional digital persona, and mastering the networking power of LinkedIn.

Kataria stressed the critical role of AI and digital tools in streamlining operations, enhancing marketing strategies, and gaining valuable business insights. He urged women entrepreneurs to embrace digital literacy as a key to success in today's competitive landscape. Massia president Anil Patil, vice president Arjun Gaikwad, cell coordinator Sunita Rathi, Kalpana Kale, Pallavi Dalal and others were present.