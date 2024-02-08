Digital Tech, AI cannot be alternative to human creativity

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“The digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) are gradually becoming part of many sectors including art. The technology saves time and effort and shows or prints whatever is fed or instructed. But, it cannot be the alternative for human creativity and talent,” opined calligraphers from local to Global level.

The calligraphers were in the city to participate ‘Meraj International Calligraphy and Tazhib Festival’ jointly organised by Maulana Azad College and Cultural House of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Mumbai) at the college between February 5 and 8.

Mehdi Irani, an international calligrapher from Kashan (Iran) talking to this newspaper said that the handwritten calligraphy art is still in more demand than designed by the machine. He said a calligrapher has emotion and passion for the art.

Mehdi who has been in the calligraphy field for 24 years said “Holy books like the Quran are in the Arabic language. Calligraphy art is Arabic and Persian languages for copying verses from holy books. The art is also used for decorative purposes. Not all can hold the pen and write or do calligraphy. Those who purchase it feel high honour or respect.”

Gori Yusuf Husen, a calligrapher and curator from Bharuch Gujarat who brought these calligraphers together here said that Iran has the highest number of calligraphers in the world. “The art needs to be preserved and promoted among young children. With the arrival of technology, man is becoming dependent on technology. Because of this, the use of calligraphy in the newspaper and books industry has been reduced. However, calligraphic art is in high demand in the national and international markets through online media platforms. Perspective buyers want handwritten artworks and are ready to pay the required charges,” he said. “Calligraphy art is used for expression in Arabic, Persian and Urdu languages. Though, art is not the monopoly of any particular section of society,” Gori said.

Tasaduq Hussian (calligrapher and painter) and Zahoor Kashmir (calligrapher and graphic artist) from Kashmir said that they are able to make calligraphy more colourful than just using traditional black-and-white art. “The more colour is added and art is made attractive, the more it is liked by people. The art is equal to painting and sculpture for expression,” they added.

Box

Unique art pieces

Mehdi made calligraphic artwork from 24 carrot gold. Somebody offered him Rs 20 lakh for the unique artworks, but, the artist does not want to sell them.