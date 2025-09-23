‘Digital Watch’ to be installed on ambulances

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It is now mandatory for all vehicles registered as ambulances to be equipped with GPS systems. Ambulance owners must install GPS at their own cost and submit the details to the Regional Transport Department by December 1, failing which legal action will be taken, according to instructions issued during a Regional Transport Authority meeting held at the District Collector’s office on Tuesday.

The meeting was presided over by District Collector Deelip Swami. Present were Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth, Additional Commissioner Ranjit Patil, Regional Transport Officer Vijay Kathole, Deputy Regional Transport Officer Swapnil Mane, and Assistant Police Commissioner (Traffic) Subhash Bhujang, among others.

Apart from government-run ambulances, several institutions, charitable hospitals, and private individuals also provide ambulance services in the district. It was emphasized that GPS systems are necessary for all ambulances to regulate and monitor their operations effectively.

Penalty for Non-Compliance

After the deadline for the GPS installation , inspections will be conducted. The penalties are as follows:

First violation: ₹10,000 fine

Second violation: ₹20,000 fine

Third violation: Vehicle seizure and registration suspension

Ambulance information to reach the public

Many private hospital ambulances do not provide services to patients outside their own hospitals, which limits the intended purpose of ambulance services. However, information about GPS-enabled ambulances will be shared with the public through the District Collectorate control room and the municipal Smart City platform. This will allow people to contact ambulance drivers promptly in emergencies.

580 Registered ambulances

Currently, the RTO has a record of 580 ambulances in the district.

Photo Caption: During the Regional Transport Authority meeting Assistant Police Commissioner (Traffic) Subhash Bhujang, Municipal Additional Commissioner Ranjit Patil, District Collector Deelip Swami, Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth, Regional Transport Officer Vijay Kathole, and Deputy Regional Transport Officer Swapnil Mane.