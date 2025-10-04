Digvijaysinh Chudasama visits Smart City Office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Noted advisor to Deloitte, Digvijaysinh Chudasama from the Technology and Transformation (Cyber Security) visited the Smart City Mission headquarters on Saturday. He reviewed the status of projects launched under the Smart City Mission. The municipal commissioner and chief executive officer (CEO, Smart City Mission) G Sreekanth provided detailed information on multiple ongoing works to Chudasama. The international IT expert also reviewed the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and the CCTV surveillance system at the headquarters. He was briefed on various digital applications and online citizen services implemented under the Smart City initiative.

He appreciated the efforts of the Smart City Mission, highlighting its significance in digital transformation and urban governance.