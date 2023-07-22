Dilapidated roads in Chikalthana hampers industrial growth and transportation

Question looms over government's promised funds for road reconstruction

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In Chikalthana industrial estate, roads have fallen into disarray due to lack of maintenance and repairs, causing significant difficulties for motorists, particularly during the rainy season. Potholed and uneven roads have created a nightmarish experience for hundreds of goods transport vehicles that traverse the area daily. Entrepreneurs have expressed their concerns about the deteriorating road conditions, which have even dissuaded loading rickshaw drivers from entering the region. The industrial sector has also been severely impacted as transportation and logistics face disruptions due to the poor state of the roads.

Government allocates funds for road reconstruction

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the government has allocated funds of Rs 70 crores specifically for the reconstruction of roads in Chikalthana MIDC. Industry minister Uday Samant had earlier announced this fund allocation, stating that improved roads would spur industrial growth and development in the district. Following the announcement, there was a visible increase in the pace of road construction work in the area.

Questions loom over road reconstruction

While the allocation of funds brought hope for the residents and industrialists in Chikalthana, there have been delays in initiating the actual road construction work. A tender of Rs 39 crores for the construction of approximately 18 kilometers of roads has been recently approved by MIDC officials. However, the specific timeline for issuing the work order and commencing the construction remains uncertain.

Entrepreneurs demand swift action

Entrepreneurs have raised their voices, urging immediate action to address the road crisis. Kiran Jagtap, former president of Massia, emphasized the urgency of starting the road construction work without further delays.