Dilip Bharad appointed incharge Bamu registrar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dilip Bhaskarrao Bharad was appointed incharge registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu).

Bharad's appointment came a week after Dr Bhagwan Sakhle resigned as incharge register following his appointment as head of the Chemical Technology Department.

Bharad, who was deputy registrar prior to his appointment as incharge Bamu registrar, took the charge of the new office recently. In the past also, Bharad had worked as incharge Bamu registrar between May 31, 2016 and July 11, 2016.