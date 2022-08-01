Dilip Dharurkar passes away

Aurangabad, August 1:

Dilip Dharurkar, a senior member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and former State Information Commissioner (SIC), passed away, at 1 pm, on Monday.

He was 61 and leaves behind wife Sangeeta Dharurkar, one son and one daughter.

He was the younger brother of Dr V L Dharurkar, the former head of the Mass Communication and Journalism Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and former vice-chancellor of Tripura University. Dilip Dharurkar worked as editor of a local Marathi daily.

He was SIC of the Aurangabad region for five years and also held charge of the Nagpur region.

He had cordial relations with many people. His administrative skill of disposing of cases instantly was ideal for all.

His funeral procession was taken out from Sachin-Swapnil Apartment, Jyotinagar-Dashmeshnagar, at 5 pm today. Last rites were performed on him at Pratapnagar crematorium.