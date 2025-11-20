Diner robbed of Rs 10,000; Vedantnagar police nab two within 12 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vedantnagar police arrested two men within 12 hours for stealing Rs 10,000 and a bag containing key documents from a traveller dining at Hotel Ashoka near the railway station.

The incident occurred around 9 pm on November 18. Laxman Ghanchi (42), a Rajasthan native staying in the city for company work, had visited the hotel for dinner before leaving for Mumbai. While he was eating, one suspect distracted him with unwanted conversation, and the second quietly took his bag. The bag contained cash, personal documents, and his daughter’s educational records. Ghanchi alerted the hotel owner, who informed the police. inspector Praveena Yadav deployed constables Matin Shaikh, Vilas Doiphode, and Manoj Chavan to review CCTV footage. The team identified the suspects as Dinesh Rampal Dulgaj (32, Chhota Murlidhar Nagar) and Nandu Saluji Nathbhajan (Kabir Nagar). Police traced and detained both men in the Usmanpura area. They had thrown the bag into garbage and kept the stolen money. Officers recovered the cash and confirmed both suspects have past criminal records. Further investigation continues.