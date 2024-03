Dinesh Kapadia no more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dinesh Kapadia, (79, Kotla Colony, near Shani temple) passed away on Saturday. His last rites were performed in the Pushpanagri crematorium. He is survived by his wife Kavina Kapadia, daughters Darsha Patel, Nimisha Lad and Sejal Shah. He was the brother of CA Ramesh Kapadia.