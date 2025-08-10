Dinesh Kolte awarded Ph D

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 10, 2025 18:50 IST2025-08-10T18:50:02+5:302025-08-10T18:50:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Dinesh Manik Kolte in Commerce.

He submitted his thesis titled 'Information Security Management with Special Reference to Non-Agricultural Universities in Maharashtra' under the guidance of Bamu Dean Dr Bina Humbe.

Dinesh Kolte is working as a programmer in the University Information Network Centre (UNIC) department of Bamu.

