Dinning pavilion collapsed in Bamu due to heavy rain

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The dining pavilion set up for the artists of the ongoing Central Youth Festival (CYF) at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Sunday early morning, in view of heavy rain and tree fall.

It may be noted that there was a rain alert for different parts of Marathwada. Considering this, the university administration established waterproof stages to avoid any inconvenience to participants and contests.

It started on Saturday evening of the first day of the Central Youth Festival. But all competitions were conducted on schedule.

However, a tree fell on the main dining pavilion near the Registrar's quarters, causing the structure to collapse late at night because of the heavy rainfall.

Upon receiving this information, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari visited the site early in the morning and instructed the team to make alternative arrangements. Breakfast and lunch on Sunday morning were organised at the reception hall as a temporary solution.

In view of rain alert issued by the Meteorological Department, the university decided not to take any further risks. Work on a new dining pavilion, located beside the auditorium, began at 9 am and was completed by 1 pm the same day.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar personally supervised and reviewed the progress. Executive Engineer Ravindra Kale and Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, Chairman of the Food Committee, ensured the timely completion of the work.

Box

Fortunately, no one injured

The dining pavilion has two separate sections for students and team managers and judges. There are many trees in the premises. A tree fell on the pavilion which collapsed. Fornuately no was injured when the incident took place.