Dipali Naglot awarded Ph D
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 7, 2025 20:25 IST2025-10-07T20:25:04+5:302025-10-07T20:25:04+5:30
Ph D to Dipali Naglot in Computer Science and Engineering.
She submitted her thesis titled 'Deonagari Sign Language Recognition Using Machine Learning' under the guidance of Dr Deepa Deshpande, research guide of MGMU. She works at Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College of the university.