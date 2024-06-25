Direct 2nd-year Poly admissions commenced

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for the direct second polytechnic admissions has begun in the State for the academic year 2024-25.The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) is a competent authority for the implementation of all the activities related to admission of Polytechnic diploma courses. The last date for online registration of application and uploading of required documents by selecting the appropriate mode of scrutiny is July 3.

Box

The verification and confirmation of the application form for admission is also on July 3. There will be two modes for verification and confirmation. They are e-Scrutiny and physical scrutiny.

In e-Scrutiny, the candidate will have to register and upload the required documents from anywhere through the computer or smartphone. His/Her application and documents will be verified and confirmed by the designated facilitation centre online. Those candidates who register online and opt for physical scrutiny mode will have to visit the nearest Facilitation Centre at the given date and time to verify the documents.

Those candidates who have passed 12th with Electronics, Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Technical Vocational subject, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics Entrepreneurship or HSC with ITI can apply for direct second-year admissions.

Box

Separate division of working professionals

There will be a separate division in selected polytechnics for the admissions working professions. Those professionals working from private and public should have a minimum of one year of experience besides passing HSC with ITI or above subjects, to be eligible for admission to separate division direct second-year polytechnic courses.