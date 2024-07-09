Director of Lifelong Learning Dept resigns due to pressure

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Incharge director of Lifelong Learning and Extension Services Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Dr Anand Wagh resigned from the post due to pressure from a management council (MC) member.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar confirmed that the administration received his resignation. In the resignation letter, Dr Wagh stated that he was called into the chamber of the pro-Vice Chancellor at 4.15 on July 5.

“MC member Dr Gajanan Sanap was sitting there. He alleged that I was taking money while allotting the Unit of Extension Services to colleges. He also alleged that I was delivering lectures in colleges illegally. He said that he had good relations in Mantralaya and would raise the issue in an ongoing Assembly session to remove me from the job,” it was mentioned in the resignation letter. Dr Wagh said that he was not allowed to speak anything.