Disabled citizens feted for outstanding achievements

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the zilla parishad social welfare department organised a special programme at Tapadiya Natyagriha, Nirala Bazaar. At this event, persons with disabilities who have excelled in various fields, as well as individuals and organisations working for disability welfare, were felicitated.

The programme was chaired by Atul Save, minister for other backward class Welfare, dairy development, and non-conventional energy. ZP chief executive officer Ankit, deputy commissioner of social welfare department Deepak Kharat, district disability empowerment officer Babasaheb Aravat, and other dignitaries were present.

Guidance was provided on various topics such as the introduction of the disability welfare department, government schemes for disability welfare, departmental policies, laws, rules, and preventive measures related to disabilities. Individuals and organisations working in the disability sector, along with athletes who secured first place at state-level sports competitions, were felicitated.

The programme was organised by the office of the district disability empowerment officer, with support from principals and staff of special schools and workshops for persons with disabilities in the district. Headmaster Kailas Nikam conducted the proceedings, and Yamini Kale proposed the vote of thanks.