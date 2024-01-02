Disappoint prevails as water shutdown prolongs for 24 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An air of disappointment prevailed amongst the restless citizens after the water shut down of 10 hours declared by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), however, got extended for 24 hours. The civic officials sealed five leakages that occurred at different places in the old 700 mm size pipeline supplying water to the old city during this shut down.

Earlier, it has been announced that the city will be getting water on a gap of two days from the mid of February 2024. Noticing the leakages, the CSMC water supply section officials undertook the task of sealing the leakages at five places in the pipeline from Monday at 10 am. Accordingly, it announced a 10-hour water shut down. The work was expected to be completed before 10 pm, but could not and the functioning of the pipeline resumed from Tuesday at 10 am. Later on, the lifting of water started from the Jayakwadi Dam and the water started to be transported and stored in the elevated storage reservoirs (ESR) in the afternoon.

At the outset, the water supply to the areas dependent on Shahgunj ESR was restored. They were getting water on the 9th day. Later on, the water was supplied to the Jinsi area at 5 pm. They got the water on the 12th day, said the executive engineer (water supply) K M Phalak.

Increase in water by 3 MLD

Phalak underlined that the quantity of water received till the end of the city will increase by 3 MLD of water after sealing the leakages in 700 mm pipeline. For the past many days, the city was witnessing a shortage of 5 MLD of water at the Kanchanwadi.

It may be noted that the municipal corporation has not supplied water to the city on Sunday. They could not provide water to the areas expecting to receive water on a rotation basis on Monday. Now, after the arrival of the water, the supply is made to overcome the backlog. The water supply will be paralysed for two more days, it is learnt.