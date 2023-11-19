Disappointment descends on cricket fans as India faces defeat

Citizens expressed their frustration and sorrow on social media

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following India's unexpected six-wicket loss in the World Cup final against Australia, an air of despondency and disappointment settled over Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The city, which had been abuzz with anticipation and hope, witnessed a subdued atmosphere as Australia emerged victorious.

Large LED TV sets were set up in Gulmandi and Jawahar Colony attracted crowds during pivotal moments in the match, particularly when Australia secured three crucial wickets. However, as the match progressed in Australia's favor, the crowd dispersed, and a solemn silence took hold, reflecting the collective frustration and despair among the spectators.

Celebratory scenes dashed

Expectations of celebratory scenes in Gulmandi, Kranti Chowk, and TV Center Chowk were dashed as India's loss meant the cancellation of planned festivities. The city, prepared for a celebratory atmosphere, instead experienced somber streets and squares.

Anger on social media

The disappointment found an outlet on social media, where citizens expressed their frustration and sorrow over India's defeat. Criticism of the Indian cricket team outweighed the commendation, marking a stark contrast to the praise received in the preceding month.