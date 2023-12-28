Disappointment prevails as job aspirants fear losing one opportunity!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An air of disappointment prevailed amongst thousands of job aspirants as the CSMC and the MSBW, both are conducting their written tests to fill up the vacant posts in their offices between January 3 and 5. The dates of these tests are clashing, as a result, the educated unemployeds, who had applied in both the offices, to try their luck have landed into trouble now. They fear losing any one opportunity.

It may be noted that CSMC has hired the state government approved IBPS agency to conduct written tests to recruit 114 posts lying vacant in its different sections. In the first phase, the agency conducted tests in various cities to fill up 29 vacant posts in the Fire Brigade section on December 9. The second phase of the test to fill up 85 posts will be held between January 3 and 4. The test will be held for the posts of junior engineers-civil (26 posts), junior engineers-electrical (10), junior engineers-mechanical (07), assistant civil engineers (13), livestock supervisors (03), sanitary inspectors (07), accountants (02), auditor (01), junior auditors (02), accounts clerks (10) and garden assistants (02). Around 8,500 candidates had applied for these posts. The tests will be held in cities like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Pune, Nashik, Shrigonda, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Nagpur, Amravati and Mumbai.

160 vacant posts of Wakf Board

The state government has approved filling of 160 posts in MSBW during last year. The test for the 60 posts (in the first phase) will be held in different cities on January 3 and 4. The test is going to be held to fill up the posts of District Wakf Officers/Superintendents (25), Junior Clerks (31), Stenographer (01), Legal Advisor (01), Legal Assistants (02) and Junior Engineer (01).

Touts and agents active in city

The touts, mediators and agents pooh poohing their good connections in the CSMC and Wakf Board offices have become active since the announcement of tests. Meanwhile, the administrations have appealed to the aspirants to be alert from such touts and agents and do not fall prey to their false assurances.