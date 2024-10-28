Disappointment prevails over pipeline damage ahead of Diwali festival

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The main pipeline supplying water to the city during major festivals like Holi, Dussehra, Eid, and Diwali burst at 2 am (on Monday), as usual. It took almost five hours to locate where the pipeline had ruptured. The damaged section was detected near Pimpalwadi, close to the Jayakwadi Dam, today morning. Subsequently, the water supply section of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) undertook the repairing task. The water supply resumed at 5 pm after the repairs were completed. Meanwhile, the city faced a water supply shutdown for a total of 15 hours, forcing residents to cope with a water shortage on the day of Vasu Baras. Besides, there will also be no water available on Tuesday for Dhantrayodashi.

The frequent bursting of pipelines has become intolerable and it has forced us to think whether they are being deliberately damaged. Meanwhile, the new water supply scheme work is likely to be completed in February and set to commence in March 2025. It is expected that there will be no further need for repair work. Each year, the municipal corporation spends around Rs 25 crore on repairs to pipelines and pumps.

Why do the pipelines burst at Pimpalwadi?

Just four days ago, a 700 mm diameter water pipeline burst at Pimpalwadi. Now, a larger 1200 mm pipeline has also ruptured at the same location. This raises the question of why the pipelines keep breaking in this particular area frequently.

Let's examine the cause of the pipeline burst..

While the city's water supply was functioning smoothly, the power supply to the Jayakwadi Pump House was interrupted at 1.45 am on Monday. Power was restored at 1.55 am, but no water was flowing from the 1200 mm pipeline at Pharola. Efforts to locate where the pipeline had burst from Pharola to Jayakwadi began immediately after the pumps were shut down. It was discovered at 5 am that the pipeline had ruptured at Pimpalwadi. The municipal corporation speculates that the pipeline burst due to back pressure following the sudden power outage.

Water supply delayed by a day

Water supply to the city began on Monday at 8 pm. The reservoirs will be filled overnight, and supply will resume tomorrow. The areas that did not receive water today will get it on Tuesday. However, those areas scheduled to receive water on Tuesday will not get any on Dhantrayodashi.