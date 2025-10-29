Discharge of 37,000 cusecs of water from 18 gates of Jayakwadi Dam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Continuous rainfall over the past three days in the Jayakwadi dam area and its catchment region has significantly increased water inflow into the reservoir. As a result, the discharge from the dam has been increased. On Wednesday evening, water was being released into the Godavari river at a rate of 37,728 cusecs through 18 gates of the Jayakwadi Dam.

On Wednesday morning at 8 am, the discharge was 18,864 cusecs, but due to the rising inflow, it was later increased around 6 pm. by opening 18 gates two feet higher, bringing the total discharge to 37,728 cusecs, according to branch engineer Mangesh Shelar. He added that if the inflow continues to rise overnight, the discharge into the Godavari river will also be increased further. Villages along the riverbanks have been issued a cautionary alert.

Dam gates open for over two and a half months

As the Jayakwadi Dam reached 100% capacity this year, all incoming water is being released directly into the Godavari river. As of today, the dam’s water level stands at 1,522 feet, with a live storage of 2,170.935 million cubic meters (Mcum). The current inflow rate is also 37,728 cusecs. Notably, the dam gates have remained open continuously for the past two and a half months.