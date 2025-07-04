Discipline, hard work key to India’s growth: Bagla

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

India is on track to becoming a $4 trillion economy, but to truly emerge as a global superpower, the youth must embrace discipline and hard work, said industrialist Rishikumar Bagla at the MIT College’s first convocation held after gaining autonomous status. The event was held at the Manthan Auditorium on Friday morning.

Bagla said India has the potential to become a Vishwaguru (world leader), but achieving this goal requires deep cultural roots and sincere effort from the younger generation. He urged students to value tradition while actively contributing to the nation's progress. The ceremony saw participation from key educationists including former vice-chancellor of BAMU Dr Vijay Pandharipande, president of MIT Dr. Yagyaveer Kawade, general secretary prof Munish Sharma, director Dr. Nilesh Patil, registrar Dr Babasaheb Sonawane, dean Dr. Ganesh Sable and Dr Syed Aziz. “Keep the common man alive within you. That’s how we build a brighter nation,” said Prof. Sharma. Dr. Patil reaffirmed MIT’s focus on quality education. Dean Dr. Sable opened the event, while Dr. Arti Mohanpurkar hosted it and Dr Babasaheb Sonawane proposed the vote of thanks. A total of 190 postgraduate students from MBA, MCA, and MTech streams received their degrees. Toppers Atharva Bhave, Hariprasad Korde, and Suchita Tikam received Rs 10,000 cash prizes each for academic excellence.

‘Students must walk the path of Warkaris’

Dr. Pandharipande encouraged students to follow the disciplined and focused path of Warkaris, the pilgrims of Lord Vitthal. “Warkaris teach us patience, discipline, sacrifice, and time management the same values today’s students need to succeed,” he said.