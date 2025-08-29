Discovery of new chemical compounds for breast cancer Patent granted: Research by Professors from Devgiri College and S.B. Science, Government Institute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Professors at the college have discovered new chemical compounds for breast cancer. As these compounds proved successful in breast cancer tests, the Central Government’s Patent Office has granted patent ownership for this research.

The research team includes Dr. Dattatray Pansare from Devgiri College, Dr. Dhanraj Kamble from S.B. Science, and Dr. Devidas Bhagat, Dr. Rohini Shelke, Dr. Shaili Tiwari, Dr. Prathamesh Deshpande, Dr. Amit Pund, Dr. Pravin Chavan, and Dr. Mubarak Shaikh from the Government Institute of Forensic Sciences. The patent covers the synthesis of (Z)-2-(4-nitrobenzylidene)-5-(benzyl(phenyl)amino)thiophene-2(2H)-one compounds, which are potential anti-breast-cancer agents.

These patented compounds belong to the heterocyclic derivatives class, known for their broad medicinal properties. By making specific structural modifications, the researchers successfully enhanced the compounds’ activity against cancer cells. Preliminary tests indicate strong anti-cancer potential and open avenues for further drug evaluation and development. The compounds show promising activity against breast cancer, marking a significant advancement in therapeutic drug research and innovative approaches to cancer treatment.