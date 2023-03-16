Disinfection services hit in GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The disinfection services were hit badly in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday because of employees strike.

It may be noted that equipment used in surgeries is disinfected time and again in the GMCH. The services were paralysed as the strike of nurses, grade-III and IV employees continued today for the third day.

The administration had to take the help of whoever was available for the disinfection. Emergency surgeries are likely to be affected on the line of planned surgeries if the situation continues.

Besides surgeries, the delivery ward has the biggest impact. The delivery services being offered

at Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Department by senior doctors, and resident doctors with the help of nursing students and contractual employees.

Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Department head Dr Shrinivas Gadappa said that delivery and cesarean are done smoothly by senior and resident doctors with the help of nursing students.

Medical Superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar said that only emergency services are being done. The administration urged the employees to resume duty considering the outbreak of H-3 and H-2 influenza. The employees have to change the bedsheet of the patient’s bed in the ward.